Binance Coin price ready for new all-time highs, according to technicals

- Binance Coin price had a V-shape recovery after a 20% crash in the past 48 hours.
- The digital asset remains heavily bullish in the long-term according to various metrics.
- The number of large holders of BNB continues increasing rapidly.
Binance Coin price had a 20% dive in the last 48 hours amid overall market weakness. However, the Ethereum rival has managed to recover faster than other coins and aims for new all-time highs.
Binance Coin price is only one key resistance level away from new highs
On the 4-hour chart, Binance Coin price had a massive bounce from a low of $428 and is trading at $528 at the time of writing. The digital asset needs to climb above the 50-SMA at $532 to regain short-term bullish momentum.
BNB/USD 4-hour chart
One of the strongest metrics in favor of BNB is the number of large holders which continues to rise. The number of olders with 100 to 1,000 coins and 1,000 to 10,000 coins has been in a massive uptrend since the beginning of 2021, the first group rising by almost 100%.
BNB Supply Distribution
This metric shows that large investors are extremely interested in BNB even at current prices. Additionally, the Market Value to Realized Value, MVRV (30d), shows the average profit or loss of BNB tokens moved in the last 30 days has cooled off to almost 0%.
This displays that BNB has a lot of room for more upside price action and is not at risk of another correction.
BNB MVRV ratio (30d)
Furthermore, the network activity of Binance Coin continues to explode as the number of active addresses in the last 24 hours has hit a new all-time high at 113,000 indicating that the current bullish momentum has a lot of strength behind it.
BNB Network Growth
However, on the 3-day chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal, which has proven to be reliable in the past three months. The 12 EMA support has held Binance Coin price since the beginning of 2021 and will be the bearish price target at $420 if the signal is confirmed.
BNB 3-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
