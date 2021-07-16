Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ziliqa, Enjin & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 16 July

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL needs to recover above crucial support for 40% upswing

Zilliqa price has shown minor resistance to the sell-off, which has led to a steady downtrend. Now, ZIL needs to recover above a crucial barrier to have any chances of heading higher.

Zilliqa price crashed 30% from $0.097 to $.0678 between June 20 and July 16 to tag the range low at $0.0693 multiple times. Although ZIL slipped below this barrier, the recoveries have held the altcoin above it.

Enjin NFTs receive new utility with Drops integration as ENJ price eyes 33% ascent

Enjin Coin price is taking multiple jabs at slicing through the range’s mid-point to establish a bullish outlook. Although its recent attempt failed, the upcoming efforts of ENJ bulls is expected to be fruitful.

Drops, a platform that provides loans for NFT and DeFi assets, recently announced its integration with Enjin. The collaboration adds value to Enjin’s already popular NFTs, which are based on the ERC-1155 standard.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside

Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29. As long as the trend line is insurmountable, DOGE will break below the strategically important moving average and will trigger the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern.

May’s descending trend line has impeded Dogecoin price strength since June 29, highlighted by the failure of DOGE to log one daily close above the trend line.