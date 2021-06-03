Some retailers insist that the correction is over, and we're in for yet another ride. Before entering mixed territories, take a look at what exactly I'll be looking at to demystify what the next move could be. As for ENJ, despite Bitcoin being mixed (with a bias to the downside), it certainly has had a much stronger recovery from May's lows. And that's exactly what makes me think the correction could be in. More info in the video below:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
