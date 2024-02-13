Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Solana & Bitcoin – European Wrap 13 February

Share:

XRP price climbed nearly 5% in the past week and hit a high of $0.5380 this week. The altcoin is currently in an uptrend. Two catalysts are likely driving gains in XRP. The first positive development is Ripple’s request to extend the remedies-related discovery deadline by a week, which was granted by the Court.

The second is the possibility of a settlement in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, predicted by crypto lawyer, James Murphy.

Silly (SILLY) price consolidation could end soon as the altcoin looks for an upward breakout. Sidelined buyers who accumulated SILLY after the February 12 dip will likely be rewarded handsomely if they’re patient in the coming days.

Silly price crashed 40% between February 8 and 10, setting up a local bottom around $0.0321. While a recovery rally was attempted, SILLY failed to move higher. As a result of the second retest of the $0.0321 level again, a double-bottom reversal pattern formation seems to be underway.

The crypto market continues its impressive growth, rising over 3.5% in 24 hours to $1.87 trillion. Having broken through its January peak, the market is now at its highest level since April 2022. Confidently gaining momentum even before bitcoin halved, and with the Fed's rate cut date still some way off, the crypto is confounding not only the pessimists but also the expectations of the cautious. This is a fertile environment for FOMO.