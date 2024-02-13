XRP price resumes uptrend amidst possibility of settlement in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit

- XRP price climbed to $0.5338 on Tuesday, yielding nearly 5% weekly gains for holders.
- Crypto lawyer James Murphy predicted a settlement in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit in a recent podcast.
- Attorney Fred Rispoli believes the stakes are high for Ripple as the firm shares details of post-complaint sales with the SEC.
XRP price climbed nearly 5% in the past week and hit a high of $0.5380 this week. The altcoin is currently in an uptrend. Two catalysts are likely driving gains in XRP. The first positive development is Ripple’s request to extend the remedies-related discovery deadline by a week, which was granted by the Court.
The second is the possibility of a settlement in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, predicted by crypto lawyer, James Murphy.
- In his recent appearance on the “Thinking Crypto” podcast, lawyer James Murphy shared his thoughts on the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
- The lawyer believes that a settlement is likely between the two parties in 2024, given it is election year.
- Murphy argues that new management could take over the SEC and this could influence the outcome of the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
- This is likely a catalyst for XRP holders as the development implies that the lawsuit will end soon.
- Attorney Fred Rispoli recently analyzed the outcome of the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple and noted that the US regulator is likely to appeal the ruling in the case and an order from the second circuit could push the lawsuit’s outcome to mid-2026.
- Attorney Rispoli believes the SEC’s move could restrict Ripple’s institutional operations and the stakes are very high for the payment giant.
Technical Analysis: XRP price could rally 6%
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.5338 on Tuesday. The altcoin is likely to rally towards resistance at $0.5629, this coincides with the 50% etracement of the decline from 2024 peak to January 31 low.
If XRP price sees a daily candlestick close above resistance at $0.5629, the altcoin could rally towards its second resistance at $0.6012. The green bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) support XRP price gains.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below support at $0.4968 could invalidate the bullish thesis for XRP price.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
