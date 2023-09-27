Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: TRON, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 27 September

Share:

TRON (TRX) price is attempting to overcome a resistance level for the third time this year. Another failure could prove costly for TRX holders, but a breakout could trigger a massive uptrend.

TRON price has created a range, extending from $0.0466 to $0.0862 in late May and early June 2022. Since then, TRX has attempted to overcome the range high twice in June and July 2023, but failed to do so. Rejection has led to steep correction both times.

Bitcoin price currently trades at $26,242 with dampened volatility. But things could change quickly, as indicated by these on-chain metrics that track the behavior of BTC holders.

Bitcoin price has been malleable to the short-term holder movements. A large spike in profits for short-term holders is almost always met by a correction in BTC. Likewise, a surge in short-term holders purchasing BTC could trigger an uptrend in the pioneer crypto.

Despite the storm in the equity markets, the crypto market remains subdued, losing only 0.3% in 24 hours to $1.045 trillion. The Crypto Market Fear and Greed Index is dipping into "fear" territory. The crypto market did not suddenly become a safe haven. Still, it only temporarily turned out to be of no interest to active speculators, as the movements of shares of technology giants and government bond prices now attract their primary attention.