Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, XRP & Ethereum – European Wrap 26 March

Circle CCTP on Solana set to go live, will SOL price rally?
Solana (SOL) may be set for a potential price rally as Circle will launch its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) utility on its blockchain on Tuesday. Considering SOL’s recent upsurge in on-chain metrics and the liquidity inflow the CCTP will enable, many believe investors may resume their buying pressure on Solana and its ecosystem tokens.
XRP price climbs towards $0.65 as SEC seeks from Ripple $2 billion in penalties
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will seek $2 billion in fines in its legal fight with Ripple and its XRP token, according to the latest filing from the financial regulator in its lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. The SEC filed a Motion for Remedies and Entry of Final Judgment, in which it also lists details of the institutional sales of XRP that the firm was compelled to reveal.
SEC's lack of engagement won't affect spot Ethereum ETF approval decision, says Grayscale
Ethereum (ETH) price may experience volatility in the coming weeks as industry insiders provide their predictions for the SEC's approval of a spot Ethereum ETF. Grayscale's chief legal officer, Craig Salm, expressed optimism on Monday that the SEC will give a nod to the second-largest digital asset amid a recent probe of the Ethereum Foundation.
