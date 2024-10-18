Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Ethereum & Ripple – European Wrap 18 October

Solana (SOL) price increases more than 2% on Friday, tracking the broad gains seen among the main cryptocurrencies, as its community discusses on social media the progress in the development of a new validator, Firedancer, that could boost the blockchain’s performance.

Solana is preparing for the mainnet launch of Firedancer, a high-performance validator being built by Jump Crypto, a Web3 infrastructure company. Firedancer went live on the testnet in September and the mainnet launch is expected in early 2025.

Ethereum (ETH) edges up slightly on Friday, adding to 6.5% gains so far this week after surpassing key resistance levels on Monday, bolstered by a net positive inflow of over $79 million through Thursday. Despite this influx, CryptoQuant’s Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index remains below neutral levels, indicating that demand must rise to sustain the anticipated rally.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said in a blog post published on Thursday that he wants the platform to process 100,000 transactions per second (tps). Ethereum’s rollup-centric roadmap, which combines Layer 2 scaling solutions, advanced data availability sampling, and data compression techniques, will achieve this 100,000 TPS goal, he said.

Ripple (XRP) gains on Thursday as traders digest the uncertainty in the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) appeal in the lawsuit. A spokesperson from the US-based financial regulator has confirmed that the process has been followed and the relevant documents will be available publicly soon.

XRP traded at $0.5507 at the time of writing on Thursday. XRP has been in a downward trend since July 2023, as seen in the XRP/USDT daily chart. The altcoin could climb another 8.42% to hit its psychologically important level at $0.60. This is a key level for several XRP holders since the token has managed to break through on a few occasions since May 2024.