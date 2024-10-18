Ethereum Price Forecast: Will ETH reach $2,800?

Ethereum price today: $2,600
- Ethereum price broadly consolidates but the upside bias persists after breaking above its 50-day EMA at $2,544.
- US spot Ethereum ETFs records a net inflow of $79.9 million this week until Thursday.
- Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said he wants the platform to process 100,000 transactions per second.
Ethereum (ETH) edges up slightly on Friday, adding to 6.5% gains so far this week after surpassing key resistance levels on Monday, bolstered by a net positive inflow of over $79 million through Thursday. Despite this influx, CryptoQuant’s Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index remains below neutral levels, indicating that demand must rise to sustain the anticipated rally.
Ethereum aims for 100,000 TPS, says Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said in a blog post published on Thursday that he wants the platform to process 100,000 transactions per second (tps).
Ethereum’s rollup-centric roadmap, which combines Layer 2 scaling solutions, advanced data availability sampling, and data compression techniques, will achieve this 100,000 TPS goal, he said.
"If we are serious about the idea that L2s are part of Ethereum, we need to make using the L2 ecosystem feel like using a unified Ethereum ecosystem," he added.
Ethereum demand needs to climb higher
Institutional flows supported Ethereum’s price this week. According to Coinglass data, US spot Ethereum ETFs experienced three days of inflow and one day of mild outflows until Thursday, totaling $79.9 million in net inflows. Studying the ETF flow data can be useful for observing institutional investors’ sentiment toward Ethereum. Still, the magnitude of these inflows should increase in order to have a significant impact on the altcoin’s price.
Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow chart. Source: Coinglass
Despite the net positive inflow, CryptoQuant’s Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index remains below its neutral levels. This indicator measures the price gap between Coinbase Pro (USD pair) and Binance (USDT pair) and serves as a key metric for assessing the behavior of large-wallet investors as it reflects whale accumulation trends. This is significant because Coinbase Pro is a primary gateway for institutional cryptocurrency purchases.
In the case of Ethereum, the metric currently stands at -0.034, below its neutral level of zero. For Ethereum’s price to rally, the metric must rise above its neutral value of zero.
Ethereum: Coinbase Premium Index chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Since the beginning of the bull market around the end of 2023, Ethereum has lagged behind other cryptos, partly due to a significant drop in demand and the subdued launch of the US-listed spot ETH ETFs.
Despite a 28.57% rise in Open Interest (OI) to $9.6 billion from August to October, market sentiment towards ETH remains cautious as OI is still well below June’s $13 billion.
However, the current Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 61, coupled with the convergence of higher lows in the RSI, suggests that any forthcoming corrections could be mild, favoring long positions as traders await a rebound to confirm new highs and higher lows.
Ethereum Open Interest and RSI chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Ethereum Price Forecast: Will ETH reach $2,800?
Ethereum price broke above the daily resistance level at $2,461 and rallied 6.5%, closing well above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,544 on Monday. After such a rally, ETH declined to test the 50-day EMA at $2,544 and bounced off on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Friday, it is trading slightly up at around $2,600.
If the 50-day EMA at $2,544 holds as support, ETH could extend the rally to retest its August 24 high of $2,820.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart hovers around 60, above its neutral level of 50, suggesting bullish momentum is gaining traction.
ETH/USDT daily chart
However, if Ethereum’s price closes below the daily support level at $2,461, it could extend the decline by 13% to retest its September 6 low of $2,150.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto ETF adoption should pick up pace despite slow start, analysts say
Big institutional investors are still wary of allocating funds in Bitcoin spot ETFs, delaying adoption by traditional investors. Demand is expected to increase in the mid-term once institutions open the gates to the crypto asset class.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin continues to climb this week after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a new all-time high. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $1.86 billion in inflows until Thursday, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July.
Crypto Today: Main tokens gain as Bitcoin is less than 10% away from all-time high
Bitcoin climbs above $68,000 and pulls back as market participants turn greedy, according to the indicator that checks trader sentiment. Ethereum holds gains above $2,600 and XRP hovers around $0.55 on Friday.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL gains 2% as community discusses Firedancer validator for better performance
Solana gains 2% as its community discusses performance improvements through its new validator, Firedancer. Bitcoin’s Layer 2 project Solv Protocol launched BTC staking token on the Solana blockchain.
Bitcoin: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin (BTC) rallied nearly 8% so far this week until Friday after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a fresh all-time high (ATH). This rise in Bitcoin’s price is supported by an increase in institutional demand, which showcased a $1.86 billion inflows this week, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July. Rising apparent demand and institutional reports suggest that the current BTC cycle resembles the third halving, when prices increased sharply.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.