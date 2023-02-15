Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba, Ethereum & Solana– American Wrap 15 February

Solana (SOL) price is maybe the best cryptocurrency to visualize what is going on in cryptocurrencies as an asset class. It has become very clear pre-2022 that cryptocurrencies are no longer the outlaws of the market that were defying gravity by trading higher while the whole world was trading its way down toward a recession. Since 2022 that has changed as cryptocurrencies are now acting as the canary in the coal mine: once they stop whistling, it is a sure thing that stocks will be next to tank.

Ethereum price is pretty much following the king coin Bitcoin’s lead to chart a rise in the last two days. The sudden drop in price suggested a reversal in trend could be incoming, and it did, except not in favor of the bears.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price looks to be unleashed from its burden that was priced in these recent couple of days brought on byUS inflation numbers. As that data is now out of the way, traders do not seem to question anymore what they mean. They were slightly lower, and that is all that counts for the markets. Expect a nice grind higher to tick $0.00001600 before the overheated Relative Strength Index (RSI) taps SHIB bulls on the shoulder to make them profit on this rally.

