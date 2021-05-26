Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: safemoon, Cardano & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 26 May

SafeMoon price reveals SAFEMOON may be on the cusp of a 90% rally

SafeMoon price declined close to 80% from May 12 to the May 19 low, highlighted by an intra-day decline of 70% on May 19 provoked by Chinese regulatory announcements. SAFEMOON has stabilized on the intra-day charts and just triggered an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with the promise of a noteworthy rally if the decentralized finance token can generate upside price traction.

Cardano price primed to rebound as institutional interest for ADA surges

Cardano price has traded around the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the past seven days, and it is on pace to close May with a double-digit gain. ADA will confront more volatility daily, but it remains well-positioned to be one of the leading digital tokens moving forward.





Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC poised for a 40% rally after historic crash

Ethereum Classic price made a statement yesterday, closing up 42.33%, the largest daily gain since May 2017. The sizeable recovery put bears on alert and established the foundation for ETC to tackle May’s declining trend line moving forward.