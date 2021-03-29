Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Stellar & VeChain — Asian Wrap 29 Mar

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP eyes $0.6500 as key support continues to hold
Ripple lost more than 12% on Wednesday but staged a decisive rebound ahead of the weekend and now remains on track to close the second straight week in the positive territory. As of writing, XRP was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at $0.5483.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar retreats toward bottom of consolidation channel
Stellar started the week in a calm manner but came under modest pressure ahead of the weekend and touched its lowest level in a month at $0.3412. Nevertheless, XLM staged a technical correction and seems to have settled below $0.40.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET extends climb toward $0.1000 following technical correction
VeChain price started the new week on the back foot and lost more than 13% before reversing the course on Friday. Following an impressive 11% rebound, VET preserved its bullish momentum on Saturday and was last seen gaining 6.6% on a daily basis at $0.09590.
