Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD breakout hits wall at $0.1774 as consolidation sets in – Confluence Detector
Ripple price is exchanging hands above $0.1756 after breaking the resistance at $0.1750. The bullish action on Wednesday aimed for the seller congestion at $0.18. However, the buyers hit a wall at $0.1774. The tug of war between the bears and the bulls seems to be favoring the sellers. For instance, the existing trend is bearish and the RSI has slowed down the movement towards the overbought in the 1-hour timeframe.
Ripple price confluence levels
Glancing upwards from the market value, the first hurdle sits at $0.1785. This zone is home to various technical indicators including the previous high one-day, the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper curve and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week. Although a break above this resistance could pull the price above $0.18, buyers must be ready to tackle the strongest resistance at $0.1877 as highlighted by the pivot point one-day resistance three, SMA 200 4-hour and the previous week high. Consequently, before an approach is made at $0.20, the resistance at $0.1969 must be brought down.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls set eyes at $140.00
ETH/USD bottomed at $124.17 on March 30 and has been recovering ever since. At the time of writing, the second-largest coin is changing hands at $137.50, which is 3% higher from this time on Wednesday. Over 7% of ETH holders are losing money at the current price and only 2/6 million addresses purchased their coins at a cheaper price.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD consolidates above the Bollinger Band middle curve
Tron price is in consolidation in the middle of key Bollinger Band levels; the upper curve and the middle curve. The price has been on a steady and gradual recovery from the lows traded on March 12 at $.0.0072. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is teetering at $0.01173 while the upside has been capped at $0.012.
