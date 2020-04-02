Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD breakout hits wall at $0.1774 as consolidation sets in – Confluence Detector

- Ripple price overcame the resistance at $0.1750 but failed to clear the selling pressure at $0.1775.
- XRP/USD is trading between stacks of resistance and support areas; giving way for consolidation to take over.
Ripple price is exchanging hands above $0.1756 after breaking the resistance at $0.1750. The bullish action on Wednesday aimed for the seller congestion at $0.18. However, the buyers hit a wall at $0.1774. The tug of war between the bears and the bulls seems to be favoring the sellers. For instance, the existing trend is bearish and the RSI has slowed down the movement towards the overbought in the 1-hour timeframe.
Ripple price confluence levels
An observation of the confluence levels, clearly shows sideways trading could take center stage. In other words, Ripple price is dancing between stacks of resistance and support areas unlikely to be broken if the technical picture remains unchanged.
Glancing upwards from the market value, the first hurdle sits at $0.1785. This zone is home to various technical indicators including the previous high one-day, the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper curve and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week. Although a break above this resistance could pull the price above $0.18, buyers must be ready to tackle the strongest resistance at $0.1877 as highlighted by the pivot point one-day resistance three, SMA 200 4-hour and the previous week high. Consequently, before an approach is made at $0.20, the resistance at $0.1969 must be brought down.
On the flip side, support seems to be in equal measure as resistance. The initial support target lies with $0.1749; converging the SMA 45-minutes, Fibo 23.6% one-day and the Bollinger Band 1-hour middle curve. If declines continue, buyers congested at $0.1731 will work hard to stop the losses. This zone highlights the SMA 100 1-hour and the Bollinger Band 4-hour middle. Other key levels to watch include $0.1694, $0.1657 and $0.1602.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.
Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?
Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20.
ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00
ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode
IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.