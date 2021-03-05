The SEC filing is an overreaching legal theory, says Ripple while pushing against the lawsuit
Ripple is not ready to leave any stoned unturned amid the legal battle to save XRP from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). During a court filing on Tuesday, the cross-border payments company pointed out that the regulator is moving forward with the narrative that XRP is a security token while leaving its peers, Bitcoin and Ethereum, untouched.
ADA ready to resume uptrend towards $2
Cardano price showed signs of a recovery as bulls managed to keep ADA above a critical support barrier. Now, a reversal in momentum could put the so-called "Ethereum killer" back on track to $2.
VET edges closer to a breakout
VeChain price moves a step closer towards the parallel channel's upper trendline as bullish momentum increases. A successful breakout hints at a 5.65% uptick in VET price to $0.051.
Ripple calls out the SEC for picking winners and losers in the XRP battles for regulatory clarity. Larsen and Garlinghouse attorney's express intention to file a motion dismissal. XRP's on-chain metrics remain bullish despite a weak technical picture.
LINK dances at the edge of a high cliff as breakdown under $20 looms
Chainlink is dealing with increased selling pressure, just like the majority of cryptocurrencies in the market. Overhead pressure began to surge following the most recent rejection at $31.5.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI eyes freefall to $25 before recovery to record highs
Uniswap breakdown seems unstoppable at the ascending parallel channel's lower boundary support. The bearish leg is likely to extend to $25 amid the hunt for formidable support.
LTC’s 70% upswing depends on this key demand barrier
Litecoin price recently bounced off the $153 level, creating the third lower low for an ascending parallel channel. Due to the recent selling pressure, LTC’s upswing has taken a hit resulting in a small pullback.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.