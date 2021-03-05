The SEC filing is an overreaching legal theory, says Ripple while pushing against the lawsuit

Ripple is not ready to leave any stoned unturned amid the legal battle to save XRP from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). During a court filing on Tuesday, the cross-border payments company pointed out that the regulator is moving forward with the narrative that XRP is a security token while leaving its peers, Bitcoin and Ethereum, untouched. Read more...

ADA ready to resume uptrend towards $2

Cardano price showed signs of a recovery as bulls managed to keep ADA above a critical support barrier. Now, a reversal in momentum could put the so-called “Ethereum killer” back on track to $2. Read more...

VET edges closer to a breakout

VeChain price moves a step closer towards the parallel channel’s upper trendline as bullish momentum increases. A successful breakout hints at a 5.65% uptick in VET price to $0.051. Read more...