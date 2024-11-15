Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Ethereum – European Wrap 15 November

Ripple (XRP) extends its gain on Friday after rallying over 30% since Monday and reaching a new year-to-date high of $0.847. The main reasons for the rally are the listing of XRP on the US exchange Robinhood and speculation about the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler’s resignation as Ripple is facing a long-standing legal battle with the regulator.

Another factor favoring the XRP price outlook comes from SG-FORGE, a subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, which said it plans to deploy its Euro stablecoin, EURCV, on the XRP Ledger network.

Bitcoin (BTC) surged up to 16% in the first half of the week, reaching a new all-time high of $93,265, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports suggest the continuation of the ongoing rally as they highlight that the current trading level is still not overvalued and that project targets are above $100K in the coming weeks. However, this optimism could not last long as some BTC holders and miners realize profits and increase the selling pressure, which could lead to a pullback to $78K.

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $93,265 this week, rallying over 35% since the US Presidential election on November 5. “Bitcoin is still not overvalued,” says Crypto Quant in its weekly report.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showed a modest recovery on Friday following Thursday's downturn, yet momentum indicators suggest continuing the decline as signs of bull exhaustion emerge. Ripple (XRP) is approaching a key resistance level, with a potential rejection likely leading to a decline ahead.

Bitcoin price reached a new all-time high of $93,265 on Wednesday and declined 3.3% on Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly above around $88,200.