Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Arbitrum – European Wrap 10 January

XRP and Ethereum ETFs could come after approval of Bitcoin's, Valkyrie Funds CIO says
Eleanor Terret of Fox Business shared views of crypto industry leaders on why Ripple XRP and Ethereum Spot ETFs could soon be approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, following the highly probable greenlight for Bitcoin Spot ETFs.
XRP bulls and Valkyrie Funds’ CIO, Steven McClurg are positive that XRP and Ethereum Spot ETFs will receive the regulator’s seal of approval. Fox Business’s Eleanor Terret shared her conversation with crypto market participants, bulls and bears and Valkyrie Fund CIO, Steven McClurg. They offer different sets of views on the likelihood of SEC’s approval on a single-product XRP Spot ETF.
Bitcoin ETF announcement hack reveals BTC price upside is likely capped
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval. The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that the X account was hacked.
Securities' lawyers told Fox Business that an approval is likely since the regulator is unlikely to kill ETF applications after they have reached the current state, post filings and amendments.
Arbitrum price rally likely to extend as ARB TVL doubles in a year
Arbitrum (ARB) price has climbed more than 65% in the past month, following the broadly bullish crypto market sentiment stemming frrom anticipation of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval. Adding to this, the Layer 2 chain has registered a steady increase of its Total Value Locked (TVL) over the past week, and . ARB’s on-chain metrics support further gains ahead.
The Total Value Locked (TVL) on the Arbitrum chain has more than doubled in the last year. The TVL climbed from $1 billion in January 2023 to $2.479 billion on January 10, 2024, according to data from DeFiLlama.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon’s MATIC swept off exchanges in large volumes, token eyes recovery
Ethereum scaling chain Polygon’s native token MATIC left exchanges in large volumes. This drove its exchange reserves down from 9.19% of the total supply in December to 8.56% on January 10.
XRP and Ethereum ETFs could come after approval of Bitcoin's, Valkyrie Funds CIO says
Eleanor Terret of Fox Business shared views of crypto industry leaders on why Ripple XRP and Ethereum Spot ETFs could soon be approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, following the highly probable greenlight for Bitcoin Spot ETFs.
Bitcoin ETF announcement hack reveals BTC price upside is likely capped
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval. The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that the X account was hacked.
Arbitrum price rally likely to extend as ARB TVL doubles in a year
Arbitrum Total Value Locked more than doubled from $1 billion to $2.44 billion between January 2023 and 2024. ARB active addresses and volume climbed starting January 7, supporting ARB price gains.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).