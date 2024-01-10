Bitcoin price upside likely capped, lawyers state SEC is unlikely to kill ETF applications

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Bitcoin price gains are likely capped at the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level, $49,401, of the decline from the Nov ‘21 peak of $69,158 to the Nov ‘22 low of $15,541. BTC price is currently above its three long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) , 10, 50 and 200-day at $44,842, $41,819 and $34,478.

I still think too many people are fixated on $BTC going parabolic or nuking based on ETF news. I personally think $BTC starts to range while the rest of the market plays catch-up. ETF will be a non event for $BTC other then to trigger the legitimacy of all the shitcoins.

To be fair, it really doesnt make sense to be long $BTC here, 2 days before ETF announcement, when you were given 428 days to long prior Not saying a massive correction happens, but this is the type of price action you dont really want to be opening up fresh longs into $BTC pic.twitter.com/qLCOnZbjLN

Securities lawyers told Fox Business that an approval is likely since the regulator may not kill ETF applications after they have reached the current state, post filings and amendments.

Bitcoin price is likely to see a capped upside since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval. The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that the X account was hacked.

