Bitcoin price upside likely capped, lawyers state SEC is unlikely to kill ETF applications

- Bitcoin price rally was capped below $48,000 following the false SEC ETF announcement.
- Securities lawyers told Fox Business that it would be unprecedented that the SEC kills the ETF applications at the current stage of the process.
- Crypto experts note that Bitcoin holders engaged in “sell the news” or hedging behavior in response to the false ETF approval.
Bitcoin price is likely to see a capped upside since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval. The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that the X account was hacked.
Securities lawyers told Fox Business that an approval is likely since the regulator may not kill ETF applications after they have reached the current state, post filings and amendments.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin Spot ETF’s false approval announcement triggered “sell the news”
- Chris Burniske, co-founder of a venture firm focused on crypto assets notes that Bitcoin traders engaged in “sell the news” or what is considered hedging behavior in response to the SEC’s false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
- The SEC’s twitter account was hacked and a false announcement was released, despite the approval news, BTC upside was capped below $48,000.
- Burniske tweeted about the development on X.
$ETH got the bid, $BTC got "sell the news" (or perhaps hedging behavior) - let's see what occurs when the ETF announcement happens for real https://t.co/NLMSfJjpMm— Chris Burniske (@cburniske) January 9, 2024
- Experts at Castillo Trading recommend no new “long positions” in Bitcoin prior to the SEC’s decision on Spot ETF applications in a recent tweet.
To be fair, it really doesnt make sense to be long $BTC here, 2 days before ETF announcement, when you were given 428 days to long prior— Castillo Trading (@CastilloTrading) January 9, 2024
Not saying a massive correction happens, but this is the type of price action you dont really want to be opening up fresh longs into$BTC pic.twitter.com/qLCOnZbjLN
- Experts believe that the Spot Bitcoin ETF approval could be a non-event for BTC while rest of the crypto ecosystem, altcoins yield gains.
I still think too many people are fixated on $BTC going parabolic or nuking based on ETF news.— Castillo Trading (@CastilloTrading) January 9, 2024
I personally think $BTC starts to range while the rest of the market plays catch-up.
ETF will be a non event for $BTC other then to trigger the legitimacy of all the shitcoins.
- According to CryptoQuant data, Bitcoin whales are de-risking and avoiding sending their BTC holdings to derivatives exchanges. The risk-off behavior of whales indicates that large wallet investors are waiting on the sidelines for the SEC’s decision on the January 10 deadline.
Bitcoin: Inter-exchange Flow. Source: CryptoQuant
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price likely to correct to $42,000, gains capped at $49,400
Bitcoin price gains are likely capped at the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level, $49,401, of the decline from the Nov ‘21 peak of $69,158 to the Nov ‘22 low of $15,541. BTC price is currently above its three long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) , 10, 50 and 200-day at $44,842, $41,819 and $34,478.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Further, Bitcoin price has established key support at $42,000 where 2.48 million addresses hold over 1.12 million BTC, according to IntoTheBlock data.
In/ Out of the Money in Bitcoin. Source: IntoTheBlock
If Bitcoin price breaks past the $48,000 resistance, with no major resistances at play, BTC could rally to $53,728.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
