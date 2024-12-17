Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Aptos & Ripple – European Wrap 17 December

Hyperliquid (HYPE), the decentralized perpetual trading platform and Layer 1 blockchain, reaches a new all-time high (ATH) of $29.03 on Tuesday after its recent launch on November 29. On-chain metrics supported the recent rally, as HYPE’s Open Interest (OI) and Total Value Locked (TVL) reached record levels of $4.3 billion and $3.04 billion, respectively.

Moreover, Lookonchain data shows that whales are accumulating HYPE tokens and increasing the buying pressure, hinting at further rallies ahead. Hyperliquid is a decentralized platform that allows users to trade perpetual derivatives by aggregating liquidity from various sources. It also allows users to trade crypto with leverage.

Aptos (APT) price trades above $14 on Tuesday after bouncing off the previous week’s key level. Data from crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama shows that APT’s Total Value Locked (TVL) reaches record levels, indicating growing activity and interest in the Aptos ecosystem, hinting at a rally ahead.

Aptos price was rejected at the $15.03 level on December 7, declining more than 20% in the next three days. However, ATP retested and bounced off the daily support of $10.26 on December 11 and recovered most of its recent fall until Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it extends the recovery trading around $14.17.

Ripple (XRP) confirmed in a press release on Monday that its RLUSD stablecoin will officially launch on Tuesday across exchanges, including MoonPay, Uphold, CoinMENA, Bitso and ArchaxEx. Bullish sentiments surrounding the launch could help XRP overcome the $2.58 and $2.92 resistance levels.

Ripple's much anticipated USD-backed stablecoin is set to go live after a Monday announcement that RLUSD would launch globally on Tuesday. The news comes after Ripple received approval from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on December 10 to lauch the stablecoin, before which the crypto community had anticipated a December 4 launch.