- Hyperliquid’s price reaches a new high of $29 on Tuesday after its launch on November 29.
- The rally is fueled by the record level seen on HYPE’s open interest and TVL.
- Lookonchain data shows whales are buying HYPE tokens and increasing the buying pressure.
Hyperliquid (HYPE), the decentralized perpetual trading platform and Layer 1 blockchain, reaches a new all-time high (ATH) of $29.03 on Tuesday after its recent launch on November 29. On-chain metrics supported the recent rally, as HYPE’s Open Interest (OI) and Total Value Locked (TVL) reached record levels of $4.3 billion and $3.04 billion, respectively.
Moreover, Lookonchain data shows that whales are accumulating HYPE tokens and increasing the buying pressure, hinting at further rallies ahead.
Hyperliquid reaches a new all-time high
Hyperliquid is a decentralized platform that allows users to trade perpetual derivatives by aggregating liquidity from various sources. It also allows users to trade crypto with leverage.
The genesis event of HYPE occurred on November 29, when it airdropped 31% of its native token supply to its users at a face value of $4.8 billion. Many analysts predicted that HYPE would be a failed event because of its large airdrop. However, the HYPE ecosystem appears to have reached a community of real users committed to it for the long term. This led to the recent rally, reaching a new all-time high of $29.03 on Tuesday. This surge has led HYPE market capitalization to reach $9.6 billion, surpassing another decentralized platform, Uniswap (UNI), according to CoinGecko.
Hyperliquid chart. Source: CoinGecko
Hyperliquid on-chain metrics supported this price rise and suggest a bullish outlook. Data from crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama data shows HYPE TVL increased from $190.96 million on November 29 to $3.04 billion on Tuesday, the highest level since its launch, and stands at eighth in the list of TVL position above Sui (SUI), Avalanche (AVAX) and Aptos (APT).
This increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest within the HYPE ecosystem. It suggests that more users deposit or utilize assets within HYPE-based protocols, adding credence to the bullish outlook.
HYPE TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama
TVL tokens position chart. Source: DefiLlama
Moreover, HYPE Open Interest (OI) reached a new ATH above $4.3 billion on Monday, indicating additional money entering the market and new buying, hinting at a potential rally ahead.
Hyperliquid reached a new all-time high in open interest of >$4.3B. pic.twitter.com/8YUwBEEWEU— Hyperliquid (@HyperliquidX) December 16, 2024
Additionally, Lookonchain data shows that whales are accumulating HYPE tokens and increasing the buying pressure. The data shows that a whale has deposited $9.89 million USDC stablecoin to buy HYPE tokens on Monday. Since December 7, this whale has spent $17.08 million USDC to buy 1.02 million HYPE tokens worth $29.44 million. On Tuesday, two more whales added $4.8 million and $3.57 million worth of HYPE tokens.
A whale deposited another 9.89M $USDC to #Hyperliquid to buy $HYPE.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 17, 2024
Since Dec 7, this whale has spent 17.08M $USDC to buy 1.02M $HYPE($29.44M), with an unrealized profit of $12.4M.https://t.co/vOBPQJM2im pic.twitter.com/4a41II5dze
Many whales are depositing funds into #Hyperliquid to buy $HYPE and $PURR!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 17, 2024
0x0013...5D22 deposited 9.66M $USDC into #Hyperliquid, then bought 166,913 $HYPE($4.8M) and 6.48M $PURR($4.14M).
0xCA97...651E deposited 4.26M $USDC into #Hyperliquid, then bought 125,252 $HYPE($3.57M)… pic.twitter.com/u4pSbOitNA
Despite this recent price surge, rise in TVL and open interest, as well as whales accumulating HYPE tokens, traders and investors should exercise caution. The project is still in its early stages and warrants close monitoring, given that early crypto projects can sometimes be pump-and-dump schemes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC nosedives below $95,000 as spot ETFs record highest daily outflow since launch
Bitcoin price continues to edge down, trading below $95,000 on Friday after declining more than 9% this week. Bitcoin US spot ETFs recorded the highest single-day outflow on Thursday since their launch in January.
Bitcoin crashes to $96,000, altcoins bleed: Top trades for sidelined buyers
Bitcoin (BTC) slipped under the $100,000 milestone and touched the $96,000 level briefly on Friday, a sharp decline that has also hit hard prices of other altcoins and particularly meme coins.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL’s technical outlook and on-chain metrics hint at a double-digit correction
Solana (SOL) price trades in red below $194 on Friday after declining more than 13% this week. The recent downturn has led to $38 million in total liquidations, with over $33 million coming from long positions.
SEC approves Hashdex and Franklin Templeton's combined Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto index ETFs
The SEC approved Hashdex's proposal for a crypto index ETF. The ETF currently features Bitcoin and Ethereum, with possible additions in the future. The agency also approved Franklin Templeton's amendment to its Cboe BZX for a crypto index ETF.
Bitcoin: 2025 outlook brightens on expectations of US pro-crypto policy
Bitcoin (BTC) price has surged more than 140% in 2024, reaching the $100K milestone in early December. The rally was driven by the launch of Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in January and the reduced supply following the fourth halving event in April.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.