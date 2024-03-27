Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Dogecoin – European Wrap 27 March

Ethereum price ranges below $3,700 as debate over its security status reaches US Congress
Some US Congress members have asked Gary Gensler-led Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for answers on the security status of the largest altcoin, Ethereum (ETH). As special purpose US broker-dealer, Prometheum Inc, intends to begin a crypto custody operation and hold users’ Ether, influential House Republicans have demanded the SEC to give them an answer on how to legally handle the altcoin.
The SEC is known for its ambiguous stance on cryptocurrencies as the regulator’s legal battles against Ripple and other crypto-related firms like Coinbase rage on. The SEC has been asked how a US special purpose broker-dealer should legally handle Ether.
XRP price ranges below key resistance as Ripple issues a fix for its AMM glitch
XRP traders were affected by an issue in the Automated Market Maker (AMM) on the XRPLedger. Ripple identified the glitch and worked on a fix, preparing to put it to vote, and calling community members to finalize the amendment for quick activation of the AMM.
Until the issue is resolved, XRP holders cannot deposit funds into AMM pools and Ripple advised traders to redeem their Liquidity Pool (LP) tokens.
These four Dogecoin on-chain metrics point to an exponential growth in DOGE price
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price outlook has been extremely bullish over the past few weeks due to its ascent. As DOGE knocks on a key hurdle, more gains are likely to arrive for the meme coin, several on-chain metrics suggest. On-chain analysis is used to double-check the feasibility of a potential rally for the original dog-based meme coin.
According to data from Santiment, the spike in Transaction Count suggests that DOGE investors are more active than usual, which means there is demand for the meme coin. This metric spiked from 1.22 billion to 9.20 billion DOGE transactions in a span of 48 hours.
