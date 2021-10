Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum Classic, Ethereum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 14 October

Ethereum (ETH) price is on the verge of breaking higher after the first week of October offered bulls an entry-level around $3,429 with the monthly pivot and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This week bulls are slowly but steadily reclaiming the resistance level at $3,687. Expect a squeeze against the red descending top line next week that will break and give bullish returns toward $4,085.

How are future Ethereum Classic price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range. For this analysis, I will be utilizing Elliot Wave Theory, natural harmonic values found in the light and sound spectrum – specifically the methods by the great Gann analyst, Tony Plummer (The Law of Vibration, and The Life Cycle Hypothesis), Gann's Square of 9 and Fibonacci expansion zones. The result of this analysis shows a cluster of price ranges, all with the same value area.

Bitcoin price continues its slow uptrend as it lacks volatility. Ethereum and Ripple are promptly following the big crypto as they continue to consolidate. While these top cryptocurrencies continue to consolidate, altcoins are breaking out without any hesitation.

