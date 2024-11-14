Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, XRP & Crypto – European Wrap 14 November

Dogecoin has dominated the top gainers chart since the start of November, market signals suggest the sentiment could shift in the days ahead.

Since Donald Trump’s victory on November 5, Dogecoin has emerged as the best performing asset among the top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies. On November 12, DOGE reached a new milestone price propelled by Trump’s statement confirming Elon Musk’s involvement in the incoming administration.

Ripple's XRP is trading near $0.6900, down nearly 3% on Wednesday, as declining open interest could extend its price correction. However, other on-chain metrics point to a long-term bullish setup.

XRP's open interest declined over 10% in the past 24 hours following a reduction in investor interest. The OI decreased from $1.2 billion on Tuesday to $1.09 billion on Wednesday.

Authorities report that the remains of Kevin Mirshahi, a prominent crypto influencer who was abducted in June, have been found in a Montreal park.

Local police informed “The Gazette” that a passerby found the grim discovery on October 30 in Île-de-la-Visitation Park. An autopsy confirmed the remains are those of the 25-year-old influencer, who was last seen on June 21 when he and three others were reportedly abducted from a Montreal condo.