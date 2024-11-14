Missing crypto influencer Kevin Mirshahi found dead in Montreal Park

The remains of Kevin Mirshahi, a Montreal-based crypto influencer who was abducted in June, were discovered on October 30 in Île-de-la-Visitation Park.

Authorities have arrested Joanie Lepage, charging her with first-degree murder related to Mirshahi’s death.

In 2021, Mirshahi and his associates were banned from acting as brokers or advisers by Québec’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers and were restricted from posting related content online.

Authorities report that the remains of Kevin Mirshahi, a prominent crypto influencer who was abducted in June, have been found in a Montreal park.

Local police informed “The Gazette” that a passerby found the grim discovery on October 30 in Île-de-la-Visitation Park. An autopsy confirmed the remains are those of the 25-year-old influencer, who was last seen on June 21 when he and three others were reportedly abducted from a Montreal condo.

Authorities press forward in Mirshahi death probe

Authorities are investigating the death of prominent Montreal crypto figure Mirshahi, seeking answers about the incident.

Joanie Lepage, 32, has been arrested and is facing first-degree murder charges. Officials have not yet established a connection between Lepage and Mirshahi’s private crypto firm, Crypto Paradise Island.

Mirshahi, a prominent and controversial figure in Montreal’s cryptocurrency community, had faced regulatory challenges. In 2021, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, Québec’s investment regulator, banned him and two associates from being brokers or investment advisers. A social media ban on investment-related content was further tightened after Mirshahi’s reported abduction.

Allegations of misconduct against Mirshahi

Some community members have alleged misconduct against Mirshahi during the ongoing investigation. A user on X claims they were scammed by Mirshahi, complicating the investigation into potential motives behind the case.

Mirshahi’s death follows a string of high-profile crimes aimed at individuals in the cryptocurrency sector. A 29-year-old Bitcoin investor was murdered in Ukraine earlier this year, and a Chinese national was abducted in Malaysia over a $1 million Tether ransom. These incidents show how prominent figures face risks in the crypto industry.