Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Shiba Inu – American Wrap 19 May

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC hangs on last line of defense after dragging market down
Bitcoin price dragged the entire market down with it as it slid below critical levels. A similar turn of events occurred with Ethereum price as it fell under a key psychological level. Ripple price continues to be stuck between a wide support area and a resistance level.
SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu flashes buy signal after a steep decline
SHIB price has suffered an 80% correction since the all-time high of $0.000036 made on May 10. As long as the $0.00000968 support holds, Shiba Inu has an excellent chance to bounce back.
SAFEMOON forms reversal pattern favoring the bears
SafeMoon price appears to have developed a head-and-shoulders pattern on its 4-hour chart. Although the pattern’s neckline at $0.0000077 has been violated, the 200 four-hour moving average at $0.0000070 seems to be acting as support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.