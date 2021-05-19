Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Shiba Inu – American Wrap 19 May

Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.

Bitcoin price dragged the entire market down with it as it slid below critical levels. A similar turn of events occurred with Ethereum price as it fell under a key psychological level. Ripple price continues to be stuck between a wide support area and a resistance level.

SHIB price has suffered an 80% correction since the all-time high of $0.000036 made on May 10. As long as the $0.00000968 support holds, Shiba Inu has an excellent chance to bounce back.