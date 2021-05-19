SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu flashes buy signal after a steep decline

- SHIB price is down by nearly 60% since the daily open on May 19.
- Despite the significant losses incurred, Shiba Inu looks primed to rebound.
- A spike in buying pressure around the current price levels could see the meme-coin rise to $0.00001665.
SHIB price has suffered an 80% correction since the all-time high of $0.000036 made on May 10. As long as the $0.00000968 support holds, Shiba Inu has an excellent chance to bounce back.
SHIB price primed to make a comeback
On the SHIB 3-hour chart, it seems like the recent flash crash was contained by the 200 three-hour moving average. Although Shiba Inu briefly dropped below this support level, it looks like it has kept falling prices at bay.
Coincidentally, the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator presented a buy signal within the same timeframe. The bullish formation developed as a red nine candlestick. It suggests that SHIB price is poised for a one to four 3-hour candlesticks upswing.
If validated, Shiba Inu could rise toward the 50 three-hour moving average at $0.00001665. Breaking through this major area of resistance would be critical for SHIB price to resume the uptrend seen at the beginning of the month.
SHIB/USDt 3-hour chart
Nonetheless, a break of the 200 three-hour moving average at $0.00000968 could be catastrophic for the SHIB bulls. The next significant area of support sits at $0.00000405, which would represent a 58% decline from the current price levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
