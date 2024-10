Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cosmos, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 16 October

The crypto market cap rose by 1.4% to $2.31 trillion. Cryptocurrencies and equities are now out of sync (there was profit-taking in equities), but they maintain a general upward bias. The crypto market is forming an uptrend, which will be confirmed if local highs exceed the previous high of $2.32 trillion.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price stabilizes around $67,000 on Wednesday after rallying and breaking above a key resistance barrier on Tuesday. The rise in BTC comes after US Spot ETFs recorded a second straight day of inflows of over $373 million on Tuesday. However, some concerns were raised due to the recent transfer of funds by Tesla, while a report from Glassnode highlights that BTC is expected to experience volatility in the short term.

Cosmos (ATOM) faces security risks, according to the web3 builder All in Bits (AiB). The firm identified concerns with the Liquid Staking Module (LSM) that investors interact with to stake ATOM. The firm listed a timeline, with key concerns identified by the team, including a majority of the code being written by North Korean agents and 19 months of unaudited code changes. Cosmos didn't immediately respond to FXStreet's request for comment.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.