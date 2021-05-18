Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & VeChain – American Wrap 18 May

Cardano price climbs leaderboard with a surge in relative strength, providing patient investors with an opportunity to seize upon the bullish attention garnered by ADA’s lesser carbon-intensive ecosystem. Any consolidation at this point should prove to be temporary.

Bitcoin price rests at strategic technical level, still searching for a bottom. Ethereum price joins the broad selling in the cryptocurrency complex, falling 30% from peak to correction low. Ripple price forms symmetrical triangle but fails on first breakout attempt.

VeChain price surged by over 200% during the first two weeks of April, creating a new all-time high at nearly $0.30. VET has retraced by over 50% since then and is currently trading at $0.16. Now, the digital asset seems ready to resume its uptrend as it tries to break out from a continuation pattern.