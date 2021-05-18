Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & VeChain – American Wrap 18 May

Cardano price strength could propel ADA another 50%
Cardano price climbs leaderboard with a surge in relative strength, providing patient investors with an opportunity to seize upon the bullish attention garnered by ADA’s lesser carbon-intensive ecosystem. Any consolidation at this point should prove to be temporary.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: China bans crypto yet again
Bitcoin price rests at strategic technical level, still searching for a bottom. Ethereum price joins the broad selling in the cryptocurrency complex, falling 30% from peak to correction low. Ripple price forms symmetrical triangle but fails on first breakout attempt.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET heads to $1 next
VeChain price surged by over 200% during the first two weeks of April, creating a new all-time high at nearly $0.30. VET has retraced by over 50% since then and is currently trading at $0.16. Now, the digital asset seems ready to resume its uptrend as it tries to break out from a continuation pattern.
Ethereum primed to resume its uptrend
Ethereum Classic price consolidation period could be coming to an end. ETC seeks to break resistance at $90 and march toward $132. Investors must pay close attention to the $82 support level because dropping below may invalidate the bullish outlook. Ethereum Classic price reached an all-time high of $180 on May 6. Since then, ETC entered a stagnation phase that could result in a 55% upswing.
MATIC sets up new all-time high at $2.18
MATC price shows a bullish bias that has catapulted it to a record level. If the buyers continue to pile up the bid orders, Polygon could slice through the immediate barrier and reenter price discovery mode. However, failure to do so could result in a retracement to the weekly lows.
Stellar eyes 26% bull rally
XLM price is currently indecisive as it bounces off a crucial support area. If the buyers pile up their bid orders, the chances of Stellar surging to new yearly highs are promising.
Cardano finds stiff support above $2
Cardano price has encountered significant selling pressure after conquering an all-time high of $2.47. Despite the 12% nosedive seen recently, a crucial support level might keep falling prices at bay.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.