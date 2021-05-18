- VeChain price has been locked in a cumulative zone following an explosive surge in the middle of April.
- The consolidation phase seems to be part of a bull flag pattern developing on VET’s daily chart.
- Slicing through the resistance trendline at $0.22 could see this cryptocurrency retest the recent all-time high or march to new record highs.
VeChain price surged by over 200% during the first two weeks of April, creating a new all-time high at nearly $0.30. VET has retraced by over 50% since then and is currently trading at $0.16. Now, the digital asset seems ready to resume its uptrend as it tries to break out from a continuation pattern.
VeCahin price consolidates before the next leg up
VeChain price is forming lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart. Joining these pivot points using a trendline creates a flag, where the 200% upswing that preceded this act seems to have formed the flagpole. Such price action appears to have led to the formation of a bull flag pattern, which indicates that VET uptrend is expected to continue.
A breakout above the flag’s resistance trendline at $0.22 could increase the chances for a 68% upswing to surpass the recent all-time high of $0.30 and reach a new one of $0.36. This target is measured by adding the length of the flag pole to the breakout point.
If VeChain price manages to break through its all-time high and flips this level into support, VET could be driven towards nearly $0.70, representing a 207% rally as calculated by the flagpole’s height.
VET/USDt 1-day chart
VeChain price action must remain above the critical support zone at $0.14 to add credence to the optimistic outlook. Otherwise, the bears would win control.
The downswing might result in further selling, pushing VeChain price toward $0.07. This price acted as stiff resistance between March and April, suggesting that it may be a strong support zone in the event of a correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
