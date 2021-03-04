Here is how Bitcoin whales watching can help anticipate BTC price action

Bitcoin whales have for a long time been linked to price actions in the market. When these large volume holders buy more BTC to hold, prices tend to rally. On the other hand, an exodus of the whales culminates in appreciable price drops. Therefore, it is vital to investigate the whales' activities and determine how investors can formulate robust strategies to remain profitable. Read more...

ZIL poised for quick 35% upswing

Zilliqa price expected an upswing as the ascending triangle pattern was breached on March 3. However, the breakout wasn’t backed by substantial buy volume, which has pushed ZIL back into the consolidation phase. Read more...

EGLD sets the pace for massive move beyond $200

Elrond is finally breaking out after spending more than a week in consolidation within the confines of a key technical pattern. As investors rush in from the sideline, EGLD could achieve the set target and hit levels past $200. Read more...