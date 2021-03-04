- Zilliqa price saw a low volume break out from an ascending triangle formation yesterday.
- Due to the lack of bullish momentum, ZIL has dropped back into consolidation.
- A decisive four-hour candlestick close above $0.12 will re-confirm a bullish breakout and propel ZIL by 35%.
Zilliqa price expected an upswing as the ascending triangle pattern was breached on March 3. However, the breakout wasn’t backed by substantial buy volume, which has pushed ZIL back into the consolidation phase.
Zilliqa price gives higher-high another try
Although Zilliqa price sliced through the horizontal support barrier at $0.12, it isn’t bearish per se until it breaks down the triangle’s hypotenuse. The likely course of action for ZIL here is to gather enough momentum for another breakout.
Zilliqa price target is determined by measuring the distance between the swing high and the swing low formed between February 23 and 24 and adding it to the breakout point at $0.12. So, a 35% upswing places ZIL at $0.16.
Maintaining Zilliqa’s bullish momentum is the presence of the 50 and 200 four-hour moving averages (MA) below the current price level. Therefore, any short-term selling pressure will be absorbed by buyers around these levels. Adding credence to ZIL’s optimistic outlook is the SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal that was spawned on March 3.
ZIL/USDT 4-hour chart
A spike in selling pressure that pushes the Zilliqa price to slice through the triangle’s hypotenuse at $0.11 will result in a 10% drop to $0.10. This level coincides with the 200 four-hour MA.
Investors should note that a drop here could be catastrophic and send ZIL to $0.09, which is another 16% drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
