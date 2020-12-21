Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin braces for another massive jump to the moon

The rally on the cryptocurrency market has slowed down as Bitcoin, and many altcoins have retreated from the recent highs. Despite the downside correction, the overall sentiments are still bullish, meaning that the growth may be resumed. The meaningful retreat may be regarded as a chance to re-enter the market at lower prices. Read more...

Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI primed to rebound towards $30,000

After posting over a 3% bearish drawdown in the last 24 hours, Yearn.Finance price is looking to print decent gains in the near term. Read more...

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC is on the verge of an 800% bull rally

Litecoin hit $124 on Saturday, December 19. The last time LTC was seen that high in July 2019. During the previous week, a robust bullish momentum pushed the coin to fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. Now it has a capitalization of $7.6 billion, while its average daily trading volume is registered at $8.6 billion. Read more...