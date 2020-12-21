Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin braces for another massive jump to the moon

- Bitcoin is on the verge of another volatility spike.
- Ethereum bulls target at $800 after a triangle breakthrough.
- XRP needs to stay above $0.54 to have a chance for another bullish wave.
The rally on the cryptocurrency market has slowed down as Bitcoin, and many altcoins have retreated from the recent highs. Despite the downside correction, the overall sentiments are still bullish, meaning that the growth may be resumed. The meaningful retreat may be regarded as a chance to re-enter the market at lower prices.
However, several major altcoins are outperforming the market. Bitcoin Cash is about 10% higher on a day-to-day basis. Dogecoin has gone through the roof with 30% gains after Elon Musk's tweet.
Bitcoin hits the pause button after clearing $24,000
BTC topped at $24,300 on Sunday and retreated to $23,750 by the time of writing. The pioneer cryptocurrency gained over 24% on a week-to-week basis, while its market capitalization increased to $442 billion, which is equal to 66% of the total value of all digital assets in circulation.
The on-chain data and technical indicators show that Bitcoin may be ready to resume the upside and potentially test new all-time highs until the end of the year.
BTC, Age Consumed
Bitcoin's Age Consumed indicator implies that the lull may be short-lived. This metric reveals how many BTC have changed addresses on a given day multiplied by the number of days since they last moved. A spike of this metric is a harbinger of the upcoming volatility as it means that a significant amount of previously idle BTC tokens are moving between addresses.
BTC, Holders Distribution
Meanwhile, Bitcoin's holders' distribution data show that the number of whales holding from 10,000 to 100,000 coins is close to all-time highs. As large investors are buying, their demand may eventually transform into an immense upside pressure.
BTC, Global In/Out of the Money
Global In/Out of the Money shows that the first significant support comes on approach to $22,800 as about 1 million addresses purchased over 600,000 BTC on approach to that level. As long as the price stays above this area, Bitcoin has more room to go up.
Ethereum bull target $800
Ethereum hit the top at $677 on December 17 and retreated to $631 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $73 billion lost nearly 4% on a day-to-day basis, though it is still 9% higher on a weekly basis.
ETH, daily chart
From the technical point of view, ETH broke above the x-axis of an ascending triangle at $620. The price returned to this barrier to retest it as a support, and as long as it holds, ETH is poised for a further increase with the potential target at $800. A sustainable move below this area will invalidate the immediate bullish scenario and open up the way to an extended correction towards $530 (daily EMA50).
XRP struggles to retain a positive bias
Ripple's XRP has lost over 6% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $0.54 by the time of writing. The third-largest digital asset failed to capitalize on the recent Bitcoin's rally and dropped below critical $0.6.
XRP, 4-hour chart
Despite the sell-off, a prominent trader and analyst, Peter Brandt, insists that XRP is poised to retest $1 regardless of the volatility. However, the coin needs to regain ground above $0.61 before this forecast may come true. This barrier is created by 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. A 4-hr candlestick close above it could help propel this cryptocurrency higher.
On the other hand, a sustainable move below $0.54 (50% Fibo retracement) will worsen the technical picture and push the price to $0.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin braces for another massive jump to the moon
The rally on the cryptocurrency market has slowed down as Bitcoin, and many altcoins have retreated from the recent highs. Despite the downside correction, the overall sentiments are still bullish, meaning that the growth may be resumed.
Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI primed to rebound towards $30,000
Yearn.Finance price points to the formation of a parallel channel that favors buyers.A bullish Tom Demark (TD) setup confirms a potential rally to $31,000 for YFI. The RSI is floating around 40, indicating the DeFi token sits in oversold territory.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC is on the verge of an 800% bull rally
Litecoin hit $124 on Saturday, December 19. The last time LTC was seen that high in July 2019. During the previous week, a robust bullish momentum pushed the coin to fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Ledger's customers data leak shows the need for retail-focused crypto custody solutions
Reports of an anonymous hacker dumping details (emails, phone numbers, physical addresses, etc.) of more than 270,000 Ledger customers on RaidForums have surfaced.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.