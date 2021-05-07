Bitcoin price faces a stiff resistance wall that has prevented weak bullish momentum from passing through. As a result, a short-lived retracement has caused a majority of the market to follow suit despite BTC’s raging adoption and interest from institutions over the past week.

VeChain price shows an ambiguous outlook as it has set up a textbook uptrend with a series of higher highs and higher lows, but technical indicators hint at a downtrend.

Polkadot price shows a slowdown in its bullish momentum that has resulted in sellers taking over. Now, a minor retracement could push DOT into a significant support barrier.