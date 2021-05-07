Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT hints at minor retracement before resuming its rally

- Polkadot price faced rejection as it pierced the supply zone that extends from $42 to $44.06.
- The MRI has flashed a cycle top signal, indicating that DOT might experience a corrective phase.
- This correction could be dampened by the demand barrier that ranges from $37.90 to $41.
Polkadot price shows a slowdown in its bullish momentum that has resulted in sellers taking over. Now, a minor retracement could push DOT into a significant support barrier.
Polkadot price halts midway to establish a new trend
On the 6-hour chart, Polkadot price showed a substantial 22% upswing that pushed it into a supply zone that extends from $42 to $44.06. However, the sellers overwhelmed the buyers, which is causing DOT to slide lower.
Contributing to this descent is the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI)’s cycle top signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick, which forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
Going forward, investors can expect Polkadot price to dip into the demand zone that extends from $37.98 to $41.
If DOT stays inside the ranges mentioned above, it is more than likely to continue its uptrend and take another jab at the supply barrier. A successful build of buying pressure will quickly propel Polkadot price by 20% to retest its all-time high at $48.36.
The resistance level at $45.49 might hinder the upswing. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on it.
DOT/USDT 6-hour chart
The first sign of weakness will be seen when Polkadot price slices through $38.70. A breakdown of the demand zone’s lower boundary at $37.98 will invalidate the bullish scenario and lead to a minor retracement to $36.50.
If the selling pressure continues, market participants can expect the DeFi coin to slide toward the next demand barrier’s upper trend line at $34.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
