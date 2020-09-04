Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tron and Cardano – European Wrap 4 September

Bitcoin seems poised to fill CME gap at $9,600, but how likely would it be?
The flagship cryptocurrency has been on a downward spiral for a couple of days now. The declines commenced just after BTC failed to hold above $12,000 following a breakout earlier this week. BTC/USD succumbed to an increased in the selling pressure, exploring levels slightly below $10,000. Many analysts weighed in on the matter believe that the pullback could be Bitcoin's way of closing the CME BTC Futures gap before it resumes the uptrend. Read more ...
Ethereum Market Update: ETH contract calls on steroids, price may follow the lead
Ethereum's collapse gathered pace after the price broke below the critical support level of $400. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $388.79, down nearly 11% from this time on Thursday. The second-largest digital asset recovered from the intraday low of $374.81, but the upside momentum remains weak as long as the price stays below $400. Read more ...
TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD continues surging, but different technical metrics spell trouble
TRON's TRX has been one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-20 recently. The coin has gained over 15% on a day-to-day basis and over 80% on a weekly basis. At the time of writing, TRX is changing hands at $0.0438. The coin has jumped to the ninth position in the global cryptocurrency rating, with the current market capitalization of $3 billion. An average daily trading volume surpassed $7 billion in the recent 24 hours, which is over 700% increase compared to average daily trading volumes registered during the previous week. Read more ...
