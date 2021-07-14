Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Swipe and Enjin Coin – European Wrap 14 July

US to become Bitcoin mining hub while China strengthens ‘War on Crypto’
A climate-friendly agreement between Energy Harbor Corp. and Standard Power will bring clean Bitcoin mining to North America. Meanwhile, China's crackdown on crypto mining farms continues in anticipation of a future power shortage.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon contemplates 18% rebound
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing, indicating the presence of bears. The recent correction exacerbated the sell-off, leading to a breakdown of the range low.
Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating like most of the altcoins but has provided healthy moves to capitalize on. SHIB is currently trading above two significant support barriers that could have triggered massive rallies in the past.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.
SafeMoon bulls lack conviction, directional bias disappears
SafeMoon price seems to have lost its charm after setting up a swing low on June 22. Since this point, SAFEMOON has continued to trade close to the lower range. A breakdown of this barrier might confirm the start of a downtrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.