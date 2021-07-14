- MATIC price has sliced through the range low at $0.926, indicating a potential retest of $0.832.
- A quick recovery above $0.926 could propel Polygon to $1.060.
- However, a breakdown of the $0.833 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing, indicating the presence of bears. The recent correction exacerbated the sell-off, leading to a breakdown of the range low.
Polygon is likely to recover quickly and set off on a journey that slices through critical resistance levels.
MATIC price eyes a higher high
MATIC price has not seen a notable higher high over the past 56 days, suggesting the grim nature of the cryptocurrency market. From July 7 to July 14, Polygon has crashed 26% to where it currently trades at $0.894.
This sell-off shattered the range low as a deviation but considering the bullish setup seen in Bitcoin price, investors can expect MATIC price to follow suit and post a quick recovery above $0.894.
If this were to happen, market participants could see Polygon rally to $1 and even retest $1.060, which constitutes an 18% uptrend.
A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $1.060 will confirm the persistent bullish momentum and potentially result in a rally that propels MATIC price to $1.178.
MATIC/USDT 6-hour chart
On the other hand, a rejection at $0.894 will indicate weak buying pressure. Such a move would likely trigger a 10% pullback to $0.833.
A breakdown of this barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis and might push MATIC price down to a critical support level at $0.777.
This area of demand was crucial in setting off an exponential uptrend during early May. Therefore, investors can expect Polygon to see some strength around this level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
