Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price has begun its ascent, but Ethereum price leads the Monday’s rally after hitting a new all-time high today. XRP, on the other hand, is coiling up after its first run-up.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON may rally 25% as it approaches key levels
SafeMoon price has approached one of the three key levels that could trigger its reversal to the upside. SAFEMOON has stayed relatively uncorrelated to the recent market crash as it underwent a consolidation from May 8 to date.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET at inflection point, reversal may lead to 45% gain
VeChain price has been on an accelerated downtrend since May 7. However, its recent retest of the swing low formed on April 16 indicates hints of reversal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain at inflection point, reversal may lead to 45% gain
VeChain price has dropped 20% in under 24 hours and tagged a swing low at $0.157. A reversal here, or the demand zone below, could result in a 45% upswing to $0.218. A breakdown of $0.126 will invalidate the upswing narrative and result in a 9% downswing to $0.115.
Vitalik Buterin burns 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, sending SHIB price up by 40%
Shortly after donating $1.5 billion worth of Shiba Inu tokens to a COVID-19 relief crypto fund, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin destroyed over 410 trillion SHIB.
Dogecoin remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price is hovering around a confluence of support levels that promise an upswing to record levels. A breakdown of the immediate resistance level will confirm the start of this bullish trajectory.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.