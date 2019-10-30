BTC/USD is pushing to the consolidation low that it created after the push to the 10K resistance on Saturday.

The consolidation low currently stands at 8,917.00 just below the 9K psychological support.

If you look at the same pattern on the thirty-minute chart below on a higher four-hour timeframe it does look like a bull flag that is getting ready to break higher.

It does feel like this pattern will take some breaking today but as we have seen in recent days this can happen without any notice.

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 3.10% in the session on Wednesday.

XRP/USD is moving above and below the big psychological $0.3000,

The price has not comfortable traded within the $0.3000 region since mid-August.

TRON has been on a decent run of late rallying over 40% from the recent consolidation low.

The market was wondering if the psychological 0.025000 zone would be tested at some point.

The On Balance Volume indicator has been showing that buyers are coming back in as it ticked up from the lows.

If the price it to move back up after this blip the 0.018603 support zone may come into focus.