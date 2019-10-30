Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD a weekly closure above $0.3000 is critical for greater gains

- Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 3.10% in the session on Wednesday.
- XRP/USD is moving above and below the big psychological $0.3000,
- The price has not comfortable traded within the $0.3000 region since mid-August.
XRP/USD weekly chart
The price is having a battle with $0.3000, a weekly closure above could be detrimental for further recovery.
XRP/USD daily chart
Price action via the daily chart view is trading just outside of a bearish flag structure, which demonstrated some potential vulnerabilities to the downside.
Spot rate: 0.3052
Relative change: -3.35%
High: 0.3067
Low: 0.2906
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2927
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0099
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.27
|Today daily open
|0.3026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2876
|Daily SMA50
|0.2725
|Daily SMA100
|0.28
|Daily SMA200
|0.3263
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.31
|Previous Daily Low
|0.296
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3089
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2489
|Previous Monthly High
|0.327
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2168
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.3047
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.3014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2889
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3169
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3237
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD extends the decline, $9,000 within reach
Bitcoin retreated from Tuesday's high of $9,512 to trade at $9,170 by press time. BTC/USD has lost 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day moving within the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
Ripple price prediction: $0.30 attracts XRP/USD like a magnet – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is hovering at $0.3000 with the bearish momentum gaining traction. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is moving along the upside trend line from September 26 low. A sustainable move above this barrier will negate the short-term bullish scenario.
Ethereum: Is the $200 critical level within reach?
Ethereum price renewed bullish interest gradually loses steal after failing to break above $200. The immediate downside is supported by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the 100 SMA limits movement towards $200.
Stellar scraps XLM inflation in the latest protocol update
Stellar network finished the scheduled protocol update to v12. The new version disabled the inflation mechanism for XLM tokens, according to the announcement made by Stellar Foundation in the official blog post.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.