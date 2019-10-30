Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD a weekly closure above $0.3000 is critical for greater gains

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 3.10% in the session on Wednesday.

XRP/USD is moving above and below the big psychological $0.3000,

The price has not comfortable traded within the $0.3000 region since mid-August.

XRP/USD weekly chart

The price is having a battle with $0.3000, a weekly closure above could be detrimental for further recovery.

XRP/USD daily chart

Price action via the daily chart view is trading just outside of a bearish flag structure, which demonstrated some potential vulnerabilities to the downside.

Spot rate: 0.3052

Relative change: -3.35%

High: 0.3067

Low: 0.2906