Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD a weekly closure above $0.3000 is critical for greater gains

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 3.10% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • XRP/USD is moving above and below the big psychological $0.3000, 
  • The price has not comfortable traded within the $0.3000 region since mid-August. 

 

XRP/USD weekly chart

The price is having a battle with $0.3000, a weekly closure above could be detrimental for further recovery. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

Price action via the daily chart view is trading just outside of a bearish flag structure, which demonstrated some potential vulnerabilities to the downside. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.3052

Relative change:      -3.35%

High:                         0.3067

Low:                          0.2906

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2927
Today Daily Change -0.0099
Today Daily Change % -3.27
Today daily open 0.3026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2876
Daily SMA50 0.2725
Daily SMA100 0.28
Daily SMA200 0.3263
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.31
Previous Daily Low 0.296
Previous Weekly High 0.3089
Previous Weekly Low 0.2489
Previous Monthly High 0.327
Previous Monthly Low 0.2168
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3047
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3014
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2957
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2889
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2817
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3097
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3169
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3237

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

