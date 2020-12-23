Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Stellar – Asian Wrap 23 Dec

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls eye refreshing record top on the way to 24,000
BTC/USD rises to 23,733 during the early Wednesday’s trading. In doing so, the crypto major extends gains from a horizontal area comprising multiple lows since December 07, marked the previous day.
Also supporting the BTC/USD bulls is the MACD histogram that shows the receding strength of the bearish signals.
As a result, the quote is all geared up to challenge the recently refreshed all-time high of 24,299.12. However, the 24,000 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
Ripple price must hold $0.45 to avoid a massive 35% dip
XRP suffered a massive blow in the past 24 hours as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to sue Ripple. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple stated that the lawsuit is shocking and an attack on the entire cryptocurrency industry.
On the 12-hour chart, XRP has formed a descending triangle pattern and a robust support level at $0.45. This level also coincides with the 100-SMA, adding even more strength to it. However, a breakdown below this point will most likely drive Ripple price towards a low of $0.30, which is a 35% drop.
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM bears are determined to revisit monthly horizontal support
Having failed to sustain the bounce off of $0.1527 on Tuesday, XLM/USD prints near 3.0% intraday losses, at $0.1576 now, while extending the pullback from key SMAs during early Wednesday.
Although the recent corrective moves eye $0.16, buyers are less likely to enter until the quote stays below 100 and 200-bar SMA, not to forget a descending resistance line from last Thursday.
Even if the XLM bulls manage to cross the 100-bar SMA level of $0.1700, the $0.2000 threshold and the monthly peak surrounding 0.2085 can add filters to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls eye refreshing record top on the way to 24,000
BTC/USD keeps bounce off 22,378, takes the bids above 23,700. Sustained bounce off one-week-old horizontal support, MACD conditions favor buyers. Sellers need to confirm short-term rising wedge for entries.
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM bears are determined to revisit monthly horizontal support
Stellar prices remain pressured below key SMAs while fading Tuesday’s bounce. Bearish MACD, weak RSI also favor sellers, four-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
Ripple price must hold $0.45 to avoid a massive 35% dip
XRP suffered a massive blow in the past 24 hours as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to sue Ripple. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple stated that the lawsuit is shocking and an attack on the entire cryptocurrency industry.
Dash price ready for a massive breakout towards $160, suggest technicals
Dash price remains contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. A clear breakout above the pattern can easily drive Dash price towards a target of $160 in the long-term.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.