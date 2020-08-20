Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 20 Aug

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Persistent bulls take the price back above $11,800

BTC/USD bulls attempt to fight back following a bearish Wednesday. The price has gone up from $11,758,56 to $ 11, 809.33. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $12,250 and $11,700. The $12,250 resistance level has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD remains under bearish control as price slips below $0.29

XRP/USD bears remained in control as the price went down further to $0.288. This Wednesday’s bearish price action saw the price dip below the $0.30-level and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, showing that current short-term market sentiment is bearish.

Etheruem Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls face strong resistance levels on the upside

ETC/USD dropped from $7.27 to $6.79 over the course of Wednesday. The bulls have a daunting task upfront as the daily confluence detector shows several strong resistance levels. The $6.80 level has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Up next, we have the $7-level, which has the daily Pivot Point one support-one.