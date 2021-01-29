Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple and Ziliqa – European Wrap 29 January

Elon Musk buys Bitcoin igniting the next bull run

The cryptocurrency market is a bust of activities as we usher in the weekend session. Dogecoin was pumped by traders on Reddit and speculators on Twitter, leading to a 600% upswing. However, the most intriguing and unexpected news is that the founder of Tesla, the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, Elon Musk, has finally purchased Bitcoin. Read more...

Ripple on the brink of 40% upsurge targeting $0.38

Ripple is among the cryptocurrencies that are likely to have benefited from the Dogecoin’s rally. After holding tight in consolidation, the cross-border token spiked, briefly stepping above $0.3. The least resistance path is currently on the upside, as the bulls fight to sustain the uptrend. Read more...

ZIL on the verge of a 67% move following extended consolidation

Zilliqa has been in consolidation after correcting from the December 2020 high of $0.099. Despite the rally observed across the cryptocurrency market in January, ZIL remained relatively stable, especially after holding above $0.05. Meanwhile, the high transaction throughput token is dancing at $0.065 while looking forward to a potential breakout eyeing highs above $0.1. Read more...