XRP Price Prediction: Ripple on the brink of 40% upsurge targeting $0.38

- Ripple spikes above the 50 SMA and 200 SMA resistance, adding credence to the bullish outlook.
- The 100 SMA resistance must be broken to confirm the uptrend to $0.3.
- Immediate support at the 50 SMA and 200 SMA must be guarded to avoid losses toward $0.25.
Ripple is among the cryptocurrencies that are likely to have benefited from the Dogecoin’s rally. After holding tight in consolidation, the cross-border token spiked, briefly stepping above $0.3. The least resistance path is currently on the upside, as the bulls fight to sustain the uptrend.
Ripple begins the much-awaited technical breakout
XRP recovered majestically from the SEC-triggered freefall in December and hit a 2021 high at $0.37. The barrier marked the end of the rally for the cross-border token, leading to the consolidation period. As discussed before, a symmetrical triangle formed on the 4-hour chart suggests that Ripple is on the verge of a massive move.
A trendline is drawn connecting consecutive lower highs when creating the triangle. On the other hand, another trendline links the asset’s higher lows. The pattern represents a period of consolidation.
Both a breakout and a breakdown are expected from the triangle. A breakout identities the beginning of an uptrend, while a breakdown implies that a downtrend is in the cards. The two movements have similar percentage targets measured from the triangle’s highest to the lowest point.
XRP confirmed the upward movement on stepping above the 50 Simple Moving Average and 200 SMA. Trading above the upper trendline hints at a potential upswing to $0.38. However, the immediate resistance at the 100 SMA must come down to add credibility to the bullish outlook,
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple’s on-chain metrics flip bullish
The MVRV metric, developed by Santiment, a behavioral analysis platform, considers the average profit or loss of all XRP holders in relation to the last time each token last moved. An MVRV ratio of two suggests that the holders of XRP return on investment (RoI) are 2x their initial investment.
Holders tend to sell when they are in profit and hold onto their tokens if they are at a loss. A ratio between one and zero suggests that the market is “undervalued,” and most holders realize losses. Therefore, they are adamant about selling.
At the moment, XRP’s MVRV ratio is at -6, which is extremely low. What this tells you is that investors prefer to hold and not sell. In other words, this a bullish signal and offers an opportunity to buy in anticipation of higher prices in the future.
Ripple MVRV chart
Looking at the other side of the picture
If the 100 SMA hurdle on the 4-hour chart remains intact, the upswing to $0.38 will either take long to materialize or be aborted altogether. Notably, the 50 SMA and 200 SMA are providing immediate support. Therefore, if the support is lost, XRP may resume the downtrend toward $0.25, erasing the accrued gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.” This new term defines what occurs to any crypto assets listed on the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase.
BTC bulls battle key short-term resistances above $34,000
BTC/USD rises to $34,167 while flashing a two-day winning streak during early Friday. The crypto major has been on a recovery move after taking a U-turn from $29,239 on Friday and is currently attacking a short-term resistance line and 100-bar SMA, from January 14.
Zilliqa on the verge of a 67% move following extended consolidation
Zilliqa has been in consolidation after correcting from the December 2020 high of $0.099. Despite the rally observed across the cryptocurrency market in January, ZIL remained relatively stable, especially after holding above $0.05.
Stellar primed for a 30% breakout as sentiment turns extremely bullish
Stellar had a considerable price spike towards $0.411 on January 7 and has been consolidating ever since. The digital asset is currently trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart awaiting a breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.