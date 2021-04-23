Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.

XRP had a major rally at the beginning of April as investors grew confident in the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. However, the entire cryptocurrency market had a significant crash, and the SEC case outcome is not as straightforward as previously thought.

Dogecoin price had a massive crash since its new all-time high at $0.45. The digital asset reached the top 5 in the market capitalization ranking after a massive rally.