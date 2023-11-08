Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, PEPE & Ripple – European Wrap 8 November

Share:

Bitcoin is coming higher, now finally breaking to new highs of 2023, moving out of a consolidation that has been in play since March of this year. We can see a nice and strong rise now, with some sharp exentions to 35k so we assume that more upside can be seen as recovery on 8h time frame is acting like an impulse. As such, be aware of further gains within a five-wave cycle for wave (C)/(3) up to around 38-40k area. Currently it seems to be still trading in wave 3, potentially finishing subwave "v" of 3, so more upside is in view, just be aware of a higher degree wave 4 correction that can find the support around 33k-31k area.

PEPE, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem is trading sideways, at the same time as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices have seen rallies over the past two weeks.

On-chain metrics for PEPE support a bullish outlook regarding the asset. A price recovery is likely in PEPE, when Social Dominance, Net Realized Profit/Loss and declining exchange supply are considered.

Ripple, a cross border payment remittance firm, made several announcements in its annual conference Swell.

The firm hit a key milestone with respect to payments for its customers. The developments are likely to be catalyzed by a boost in XRPLedger and Ripple’s utility.