Bitcoin (BTC) bulls struggle to keep the price above $10,000. The coin tested waters below this critical handle twice on Wednesday; however, each time new buyers popped in and saved the situation. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,017, down about 2% on a day-on-day basis. Bitcoin’s market dominance is unchanged- 69.8%.

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.3 billion has broken below $180.00 to trade at $178.70 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost 1.2% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. Basically, Ethereum is moving in sync with Bitcoin as there are no clear fundamental reasons that could be used to explain the decline.

Litecoin is range-bound with a bearish bias on Wednesday. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has stayed unchanged both in recent 24 hours and since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $71.11, off the intraday low registered at $69.97.