Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD returns above $71.00 after a short-lived dip below $70.0

- LTC/USD needs to recover above $72.00 to get back on the recovery track.
- The strong short-term support is created on approach to $70.50.
Litecoin is range-bound with a bearish bias on Wednesday. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has stayed unchanged both in recent 24 hours and since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $71.11, off the intraday low registered at $69.97.
Litecoin’s technical picture
The initial support awaits LTC at $70.40. It is created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band and closely followed by psychological barrier $70.00. A sustainable move below this handle will increase the downside pressure towards the strong support area of $68.50 created by a confluence of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) one-hour and the lower line of one-hour Bollinger Band. The next support awaits at 68.00 (SMA50 four-hour)
On the upside, we will need to see a recovery above $72.00 to get Litecoin back on the recovery track. However, this area is strengthened by the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band and followed by Tuesday’s high of $73.23 with SMA100 four-hour located on approach. Even stronger resistance is seen on approach to $73.00 (the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band) and $73.80 (SMA200 four-hour).
LTC/USD, four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stays dangerously close to $10,000,
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls struggle to keep the price above $10,000. The coin tested waters below this critical handle twice on Wednesday; however, each time new buyers popped in and saved the situation.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.3 billion has broken below $180.00 to trade at $178.70 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost 1.2% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD returns above $71.00 after a short-lived dip below $70.0
Litecoin is range-bound with a bearish bias on Wednesday. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has stayed unchanged both in recent 24 hours and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.