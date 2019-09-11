Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stays dangerously close to $10,000,

- BTC/USD has recovered from the intraday low, but bearish sentiments are still strong.
- Strong support area comes on approach to $9,500.
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls struggle to keep the price above $10,000. The coin tested waters below this critical handle twice on Wednesday; however, each time new buyers popped in and saved the situation. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,017, down about 2% on a day-on-day basis. Bitcoin’s market dominance is unchanged- 69.8%.
Bitcoin's technical picture
Looking technically, BTC/USD has been moving down for the fourth day in succession; however, on a daily chart the coin is still limited by a tight range where $10,800 serves as a resistance and $9,500 serves as a support. A sustainable move in either direction will help to clarify the further trend.
Intermediate support also awaits the bulls on approach to $10,500. It is created by a confluence of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA100 on a daily chart. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the above-said $10,800. The ultimate barrier comes at $11,000.
On the downside, a sustainable move above $10,000 will open up the way towards $9,500 and $9,320, which is the lowest level since the end of August.
BTC/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stays dangerously close to $10,000,
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls struggle to keep the price above $10,000. The coin tested waters below this critical handle twice on Wednesday; however, each time new buyers popped in and saved the situation.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.3 billion has broken below $180.00 to trade at $178.70 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost 1.2% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days
EOS/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has gone down from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday. While the price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) but has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.